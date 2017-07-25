Hiring Intelligence for Teams

Free form interaction that takes in your specific requirements including special conditions like ethnicity and diversity.
Kriya AI's proprietary learning algorithm uses your employee skill data and other hiring data to develop a custom "learner" that works for your company.
Our AI, with the help of human supervisors, has a built-in CRM engine that automates outreach with personalized emails.
Smart requisitions automate your external and internal hiring channels and filter 99% right from the sourcing stage.
The outreach engine leverages high conversion templates and the right timing to reach filtered candidates.
Interactive bots will run a second round of candidate screening through the customized Q&A experience.
This is where all your conditions are met making the applicants highly qualified to talk to your hiring teams.
All shortlisted candidates are immediately introduced to your hiring teams to chat, video conference, and interview in person to determine the best fit.
All of this process takes an average of not more than four to six weeks to find your hires.
